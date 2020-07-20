|
Chelsea whip Man United 3-1 to reach FA Cup final
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
London, Jul 19 (efe-epa).- Chelsea defeated a flat Manchester United side 3-1 here Sunday in their FA Cup semifinal to set up an all-London final pitting the Blues against Arsenal, who have hoisted the trophy 13 times, more than any other club. The most recent of Chelsea’s eight FA Cup triumphs was in 2018, a year after the Gunners last won the world’s oldest national...
