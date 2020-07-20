Chelsea whip Man United 3-1 to reach FA Cup final

Disabled little girl amazes family with first steps in a “lockdown miracle”



A three-year-old girl who doctors thought would never walk is now unstoppable after she took her first steps during lockdown.Felicity Edgar was starved of oxygen and had to be resuscitated when she was born at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in London in April 2017, after delays in giving her mother a caesarean section.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:35 Published on January 1, 1970