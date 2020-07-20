Global  
 

Chelsea whip Man United 3-1 to reach FA Cup final

Monday, 20 July 2020
Chelsea whip Man United 3-1 to reach FA Cup finalLondon, Jul 19 (efe-epa).- Chelsea defeated a flat Manchester United side 3-1 here Sunday in their FA Cup semifinal to set up an all-London final pitting the Blues against Arsenal, who have hoisted the trophy 13 times, more than any other club. The most recent of Chelsea’s eight FA Cup triumphs was in 2018, a year after the Gunners last won the world’s oldest national...
Chelsea wary of Man United's 'potent' front three, says Lampard

Chelsea wary of Man United's 'potent' front three, says Lampard 01:44

 Frank Lampard says Chelsea's defence must be on high-alert during their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

Chelsea pounce on De Gea errors to set up all-London FA Cup final

Chelsea pounce on De Gea errors to set up all-London FA Cup final

David de Gea makes another goalkeeping error as Cheslea beat Manchester United 3-1 to set up a FA Cup final with Arsenal.

Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final

Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final

Frank Lampard heaped praise on Chelsea’s players after overcoming Manchester United to reach the FA Cup final.An empty Wembley Stadium played host to the top-four rivals’ fourth meeting of the season, with the Blues making amends in some style for defeats in the three previous encounters.Olivier Giroud put Chelsea ahead in first-half stoppage time, with De Gea somehow letting through a long-range Mason Mount strike moments into the second half before Harry Maguire scored an own goal.

Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea: De Gea errors help settle FA Cup semi-final

 Chelsea will play Arsenal in the FA Cup final after two howlers from David de Gea settle their semi-final against Manchester United.
Spurs pursuit of Hojbjerg puts Winks future in doubt - Sunday's gossip

 Tottenham move for Saints midfielder, new deal for Manchester United forward, plus more.
Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay

Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a match-winning brace to beat Manchester City and seal Arsenal’s place in the FA Cup final – and head coach Mikel Arteta hopes such nights can convince the forward to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.The Gunners secured a 2-0 victory over holders City to reach a record 21st FA Cup final after Aubameyang struck in either half as Pep Guardiola’s side proved profligate in front of goal.

FA Cup preview: Man United v Chelsea

FA Cup preview: Man United v Chelsea

Frank Lampard has insisted Chelsea are not out for revenge against Manchester United in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final. Take a look at the stats here.

Hong Kong: UK set to suspend extradition treaty with ex-colony

 It comes amid rising tensions between London and Beijing over a controversial national security law.
Disabled little girl amazes family with first steps in a "lockdown miracle"

Disabled little girl amazes family with first steps in a “lockdown miracle”

A three-year-old girl who doctors thought would never walk is now unstoppable after she took her first steps during lockdown.Felicity Edgar was starved of oxygen and had to be resuscitated when she was born at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in London in April 2017, after delays in giving her mother a caesarean section.

Stars come out to support London and Whipsnade zoos

Stars come out to support London and Whipsnade zoos

A host of celebrities are lining up behind Sir David Attenborough to support ZSL London Zoo in its hour of need in a new video conference call-themed campaign.Top talent including Jonathan Ross, Catherine Tate and Alan Carr voice zoo animals plotting ways to save the zoo.

Nearly 500 people apply for two jobs at London pub as work runs dry

 Nearly 500 people have applied for just two jobs at a London pub, as research showed job listings plummeting in July compared to last year. ......
'Lethal in attack' - watch Aubameyang's sublime FA Cup double

 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seals the deal with two goals in 2-0 victory over Manchester City, sending Arsenal into the FA Cup final.
England's 1966 hero Jack Charlton passes away

 Jack Charlton, a member of the England 1966 World Cup winning side who went on to become a cult hero in Ireland, has died aged 85, his family announced on...
Curtis Cup moved off Solheim Cup dates for 2021

 ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Golf organizers fixed an oversight Wednesday by agreeing to move the pandemic-postponed Curtis Cup so that it doesn’t conflict...
Jack Charlton, England World Cup winner, dies aged 85

Jack Charlton, England World Cup winner, dies aged 85 Centre-half was part of 1966 World Cup-winning team Charlton also a successful Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton, a World Cup winner with England and a...
