Leganés ends Madrid's perfect run

WorldNews Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Leganés ends Madrid's perfect runMADRID — Real Madrid ended its Spanish league title-winning campaign with a 2-2 draw that relegated Leganés after four straight seasons in the first division. The result also ended Madrid's 10-game winning streak following the pandemic break. Zinedine Zidane's team had sealed its record 34th league title — and first in three years — on Thursday. Madrid ended five points ahead of second-place Barcelona — 87 to 82. Barcelona closed out its campaign with a 5-0 rout of Alavés. Lionel Messi scored twice...
