Jon Rahm wins Memorial to take world number one spot from Rory McIlroy

WorldNews Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Jon Rahm wiped away a tear of joy after replacing Rory McIlroy as world number one by winning the Memorial...
Jon Rahm Jon Rahm Spanish golfer

Rahm wins Memorial to take world number one spot from McIlroy

 Spain's Jon Rahm wins the Memorial Tournament by three shots to take over as world number one from Rory McIlroy.
BBC News

Rahm in pole position ahead of final round in Ohio

 Jon Rahm will take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the Memorial Tournament as he bids to replace Rory McIlroy as world number one. The Spaniard will..
WorldNews

Rahm chasing world number one spot after taking commanding lead at Memorial

 Spain's Jon Rahm will take over as world number one if he can convert his four-shot lead into victory at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio on Sunday.
BBC News
Rory McIlroy says he missed golf as PGA Tour resumes [Video]

Rory McIlroy says he missed golf as PGA Tour resumes

Rory McIlroy is looking forward to seeing golf take its place at “the centre of the sports world” as the PGA Tour returns from its three-month suspension. The Northern Irishman will tee up at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday as a star-studded field looks to mark the resumption from lockdown in style. Each of the world’s top five players will be at Colonial Country Club, with number one McIlroy starting in a mouth-watering group alongside second-placed Jon Rahm and third-ranked Brooks Koepka in what should provide a spectacle fit for the occasion.

Duration: 00:53Published

Rory McIlroy Rory McIlroy Northern Irish professional golfer

McIlroy and Woods make solid starts at Memorial as Finau leads

 World number one Rory Mcilroy and Tiger Woods make solid starts to the Memorial Tournament as Tony Finau sets the early pace in Ohio.
BBC News
Rory McIlroy: It's been difficult to focus without fans during PGA Tour [Video]

Rory McIlroy: It's been difficult to focus without fans during PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy admits it is difficult to focus without a crowd during the PGA Tour. He feels his opponents including Tiger Woods may also struggle to adapt to the strange circumstances.As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament is taking place behind closed doors.

Duration: 01:22Published

Memorial Tournament Preview: Stacked Field Returns To Muirfield Village [Video]

Memorial Tournament Preview: Stacked Field Returns To Muirfield Village

The Memorial Tournament welcomes Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and the world's top-five players for another PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village. Katie Johnston reports.

Duration: 00:40Published
'Tiger return will bring out best in Rory' [Video]

'Tiger return will bring out best in Rory'

Paul McGinley says Tiger Woods' return to the field this week at the Memorial will inspire world number one Rory McIlroy, who has not had a top 10 finish since the PGA Tour restarted.

Duration: 01:12Published
Jon Rahm overtakes Rory McIlroy for No 1 ranking with Memorial win

 Spain’s Jon Rahm won the Memorial golf tournament in Dublin, Ohio on Monday, dethroning Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy as world No 1 in the process.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •News24BBC SportBBC NewsIndian Express

Rory McIlroy tackles tough greens but Graeme McDowell suffers nightmare finish to first round at Memorial Tournament

Rory McIlroy tackles tough greens but Graeme McDowell suffers nightmare finish to first round at Memorial Tournament Rory McIlroy likened the well-used greens at Muirfield Village to Wimbledon tennis courts after carding a pleasing two under par 70 in his opening round at the...
Belfast Telegraph

Rahm wins Memorial Tournament to unseat McIlroy as world No.1

 Spain's Jon Rahm has won the Memorial Tournament in the US to take over the world No.1 ranking from Rory McIlroy.
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •BBC SportBBC News

