Refugee cleared of suspicion over fire in Nantes cathedral

WorldNews Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Refugee cleared of suspicion over fire in Nantes cathedralFrench police cleared a 39-year-old Rwandan refugee of all suspicion on Sunday and released him after questioning the man about a fire at the 15th-century cathedral in the French city of Nantes. “He is not implicated. The inconsistencies that came up have been clarified,” Nantes prosecutor Pierre Sennes told Reuters. The fire engulfed the...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: France: Nantes cathedral fire ruins organ, shatters stained glass

France: Nantes cathedral fire ruins organ, shatters stained glass 01:03

 Major fire in western French city's 15th-century building blows out stained glass windows and destroys grand organ.

Nantes

Nantes cathedral volunteer detained after fire

 The Rwandan refugee was responsible for closing up the cathedral the day before the fire.
BBC News

French police question man over Nantes Cathedral fire

 Arson investigation launched after blaze at gothic Cathedral of St Peter and St Paul French investigators are questioning a man who worked at the cathedral in..
WorldNews

Nantes cathedral fire rescue in pictures

 Stained glass windows and the grand organ were damaged by the fire in the 15th Century building.
BBC News

Rwanda

Rwandan forces accused of 'excessive force" over virus controls [Video]

Rwandan forces accused of 'excessive force" over virus controls

Human rights groups say Rwandan security forces used excessive force in enforcing lockdown against COVID-19.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:43Published
Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga arrested in France [Video]

Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga arrested in France

Rwanda's most-wanted man was living under a false identity in a flat outside Paris, French justice ministry says.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:36Published
Rwanda genocide: French court ruling could shed light on France's role [Video]

Rwanda genocide: French court ruling could shed light on France's role

Rwanda genocide: French court ruling could shed light on France's role

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:56Published

Arson inquiry launched as French firefighters battle blaze in Nantes cathedral [Video]

Arson inquiry launched as French firefighters battle blaze in Nantes cathedral

An arson inquiry has been launched after a fire broke out in the Gothic cathedral of the western French city of Nantes, shattering stained glass windows and sending black smoke spewing from between its..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Police clash with attendees of annual Fête de la Musique in Nantes [Video]

Police clash with attendees of annual Fête de la Musique in Nantes

Police clashed with attendees of the annual Fête de la Musique in Nantes, France on Sunday (June 21). Footage shows police officers on motorcycles first retreating as a group of people chase after..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:28Published

