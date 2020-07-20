Refugee cleared of suspicion over fire in Nantes cathedral Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

French police cleared a 39-year-old Rwandan refugee of all suspicion on Sunday and released him after questioning the man about a fire at the 15th-century cathedral in the French city of Nantes. "He is not implicated. The inconsistencies that came up have been clarified," Nantes prosecutor Pierre Sennes told Reuters. The fire engulfed the...


