Kanye West holds chaotic opening of 2020 presidential bid

WorldNews Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Kanye West holds chaotic opening of 2020 presidential bidUS rapper Kanye West broke down in tears on Sunday at the chaotic launch of his unlikely campaign to oust Donald Trump as president in November elections. Rapper Kanye West, pictured October 2018 meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, says he no longer supports the US president and is running for office himself...
Video Credit: ETCanada
News video: Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels Says People View Kanye West's Presidential Bid As 'Disrespectful'

Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels Says People View Kanye West's Presidential Bid As 'Disrespectful' 02:55

 Hip-hop legend Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels of Run DMC tells ET Canada digital reporter Graeme O'Neil about Kanye West's entry in the 2020 presidential race. Plus, the rapper details his collaboration with Ottawa-based group BLACDENIM.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer

Kanye West claims in rally Harriet Tubman never 'freed the slaves,' tearfully discusses abortion

 Kanye West made controversial claims about Harriet Tubman and discussed his experience with abortion in his first presidential campaign rally Sunday.
USATODAY.com

US election 2020: Kanye West launches unconventional bid for presidency

 Fans have questioned whether the rapper's last-minute bid for the presidency is genuine.
BBC News
Caitlyn Jenner Wants To Be Kanye's Running Mate [Video]

Caitlyn Jenner Wants To Be Kanye's Running Mate

Kayne West is running for President. There is one person vying to be running mate - his ex-mother-in-law, Caitlyn Jenner. Caitlyn told TMZ "I texted him and said "can I be your Vice President." Cosmo reports that when Caitlyn was asked if she serious she said "We’ll see! What a combination!"

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27Published
Kanye To Hold 1st Presidential Event In South Carolina [Video]

Kanye To Hold 1st Presidential Event In South Carolina

ABC news reports that Kanye West is hitting the campaign trail. Two weeks ago West announced his candidacy for President. He will be holding the first event of his campaign in South Carolina on Sunday at 5 p.m. According to a statement the "guest only" event will be held at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston. Time is running out for West in many states. He needs 270 electoral votes to win. There are only 306 electoral votes left among the states, plus Washington, D.C.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

AP Top Stories July 19 P

 Here are the top stories for Sunday, July 19: President Trump is not ready to commit to election results if he loses; Syrians head to the polls for assembly..
USATODAY.com
Protesters greet Trump at golf course [Video]

Protesters greet Trump at golf course

U.S. President Donald Trump visited the links at his Virginia golf course twice this weekend, and both times he was met with protesters.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:35Published
Trump preps order sending federal agents into cities [Video]

Trump preps order sending federal agents into cities

President Donald Trump lashed out at protests in Portland, Oregon and violence in "Democrat-run" cities on Sunday, as his administration prepared new measures that would allow a federal crackdown in American cities. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:15Published
Trump: Confederate flag a proud symbol of South [Video]

Trump: Confederate flag a proud symbol of South

[NFA] The president's defense of the banner comes after his own defense secretary issued a de facto ban of the symbol on all U.S. military bases. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:53Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Why Did The Trump Admin And CDC Flip-Flop On Wearing Masks? [Video]

Why Did The Trump Admin And CDC Flip-Flop On Wearing Masks?

At the start of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, health officials from the CDC and the White House discouraged Americans from wearing masks. At the time, it's since been revealed the officials took that tack so healthcare workers would have sufficient access to masks and personal protective equipment. Now, CNN reports there is unanimous agreement among all public health experts that Americans should be wearing masks in public after all.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
White House Wants To Block COVID Testing Funding [Video]

White House Wants To Block COVID Testing Funding

White House Wants To Block COVID Testing Funding

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:29Published

Live Coronavirus Updates: White House Looks to Cut Billions From Testing Plan

 Resistance to a funding proposal drafted by Senate Republicans added complications to talks about further relief measures. The F.D.A. issued emergency approval..
NYTimes.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Sick Burn Of WH Press Secretary [Video]

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Sick Burn Of WH Press Secretary

"Karen" is slang for a stereotypically rude, middle-aged white woman; the type who calls the cops on innocent black people. Former assistant US attorney Lori Lightfoot not only is Chicago's first Black female mayor, but also the city's first to identify as lesbian. So when White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Lightfoot "the derelict mayor of Chicago" in a press briefing, the mayor hit back hard.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published

Oval Office Oval Office Office of the U.S. President

Mary Trump calls for President to 'resign'

 Washington (CNN)If Mary Trump were in the Oval Office with her uncle Donald Trump today, she would tell him to resign, she told ABC's George Stephanopoulos in an..
WorldNews

‘Tsunami of untruths’: Trump has made 20,000 false or misleading claims – report

 Donald Trump has made 20,000 false or misleading claims while in office, according to the Washington Post, which identified a “tsunami of untruths” emanating..
WorldNews
New report revisits 'Sharpiegate' controversy [Video]

New report revisits 'Sharpiegate' controversy

A Monday report found that U.S. agency leaders violated their own policy on scientific integrity after they backed a Trump tweet about Hurricane Dorian last year - that was false. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:39Published

Keeping Up With The White House: Caitlyn Jenner wants to be Kanye West's Vice President [Video]

Keeping Up With The White House: Caitlyn Jenner wants to be Kanye West's Vice President

Caitlyn Jenner claimed she has asked Kanye West if she can be his vice president.

Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:39Published
Kanye West Files for Oklahoma Ballot in 2020 Presidential Race [Video]

Kanye West Files for Oklahoma Ballot in 2020 Presidential Race

Kanye West Files for Oklahoma Ballot in 2020 Presidential Race Oklahoma Board of Elections spokeswoman Misha Mohr says West submitted the $35,000 filing fee and the required paperwork. West will appear..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16Published
Kanye West qualifies for Oklahoma General Election ballot, but unclear if he’s actually running for president [Video]

Kanye West qualifies for Oklahoma General Election ballot, but unclear if he’s actually running for president

Kanye West has qualified to appear as an independent presidential candidate on Oklahoma’s General Election ballot, however, it is unclear if he is actually running for the position.

Credit: KFOR Duration: 01:10Published

Mary Trump kicks open the door on family secrets in her tell-all book

 The president is skewered in a deliciously gossipy family saga by Mary Trump, finds Harriet Alexander.
The Age Also reported by •Brisbane TimesThe Wrap

Republicans to hold Covid aid talks with Trump

 Leading Republicans were preparing to meet Donald Trump on Monday over the United States’ next Covid-19 aid package as the administration baulked at calls for...
Belfast Telegraph

How Trump can get taxpayers to pay the cost of campaign dirt-digging

 Trump's fondness for getting others to bankroll something he wants might apply to campaign opposition research.
Newsday


