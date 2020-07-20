Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

American tourists barred from entering Bahamas due to COVID-19 cases; other countries still allowed

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Three weeks after opening its borders to tourists, the Bahamas has barred American tourists from entering due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Tourists nowhere to be found due to COVID-19 travel restrictions - Empty summer resorts in mid-season hits tourism income of Gre

Tourists nowhere to be found due to COVID-19 travel restrictions - Empty summer resorts in mid-season hits tourism income of Gre 02:54

 Greece: Empty summer paradise, as tourists nowhere to be found due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Mid-season hits tourism income of Greece. It’s an unusually calm summer for tourism in Greece. The Covid-19 pandemic has led to fewer flight connections, border closure with Balkan countries, and...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

The Bahamas The Bahamas Country in North America

Johnny Depp 'insulted by Amber Heard during Bahamas trip', says his employee

 The sixth day of a libel case hears that Amber Heard "berated" her then partner on a Christmas trip.
BBC News
Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57 [Video]

Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57

American actress Kelly Preston who has appeared in films including “Jerry Maguire” and “Twins”, has died aged 57 after battling breast cancer for nearly two years, her husband, John Travolta, announced in an Instagram post late on Sunday. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Latin America Is Losing The Battle Against COVID-19 [Video]

Latin America Is Losing The Battle Against COVID-19

Latin America has seen an explosive spread of the coronavirus, with no end in sight. According to CNN, roughly half of all new COVID-19 cases originate in Latin America as a whole. However, individual..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:39Published
These Destinations Are Welcoming Back American Travelers [Video]

These Destinations Are Welcoming Back American Travelers

With the United States still facing big numbers in coronavirus cases, several countries are continuing to restrict American travelers, but here are some countries that are not.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:09Published
Covid update: Goa open for tourists; Patanjali's claim; heart infection study [Video]

Covid update: Goa open for tourists; Patanjali's claim; heart infection study

From Goa deciding to open for tourists from July 2, to a study suggesting that the novel coronavirus may directly cause heart infection - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:39Published

Related news from verified sources

‘This is Embarrassing, America’: U.S. Tourists No Longer Welcome in Bahamas; Canadians, Brits, and Europeans Still Allowed

‘This is Embarrassing, America’: U.S. Tourists No Longer Welcome in Bahamas; Canadians, Brits, and Europeans Still Allowed On Sunday, the Bahamas announced that it will be closing all airports and seaports to American tourists, in response to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.
Mediaite

The Bahamas Edges Closer to Hurricane-Proof Digital Currency

 The Bahamas is betting its mobile phone-based digital currency could be the key to faster post-disaster economic recovery.
Coindesk

Depp employee claims Amber Heard hurled insults at actor

 Amber Heard hurled insults at Johnny Depp, calling him “washed up” and “fat”, and was aggressive towards the actor during a Christmas visit to the...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this