Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot

Seattle Times Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
A gunman shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge in New Jersey and shot and injured her husband Sunday at the family home, the state’s chief district judge said. The shootings occurred at the North Brunswick home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, and killed her son, Daniel, Chief District Judge Freda […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Gunman Opens Fire At Home Of N.J. Federal Judge

Gunman Opens Fire At Home Of N.J. Federal Judge 01:50

 Federal Judge Esther Salas was not injured, but her husband was wounded and the couple's 20-year-old son was killed. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the story.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Officials: Son Of Federal Judge Shot, Killed At New Jersey Home [Video]

Officials: Son Of Federal Judge Shot, Killed At New Jersey Home

Judge Esther Salas' husband was also shot.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:18Published
Judge Orders Temporary Shutdown of Dakota Access Pipeline [Video]

Judge Orders Temporary Shutdown of Dakota Access Pipeline

On Monday, US District Judge James Boasberg ordered the pipeline to shut down pending further environmental review.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
'Beavis and Butt-Head' Gets A Reboot With New Seasons By Mike Judge [Video]

'Beavis and Butt-Head' Gets A Reboot With New Seasons By Mike Judge

The popular 90's animated show "Beavis and Butt-Head" is making a return to the airwaves. Comedy Central announced that show creator Mike Judge will reimagine the Gen X MTV series in two new seasons...

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Husband, Son of Federal Judge Shot By Man Dressed as FedEx Employee in New Jersey

Husband, Son of Federal Judge Shot By Man Dressed as FedEx Employee in New Jersey A gunman dressed as a FedEx employee shot the husband and son of a federal judge at their home in New Jersey Sunday. According to multiple reports, the gunman...
Mediaite Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Tweets about this

ItHad2bMel

Melissa :) RT @wildstein: The husband and son of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas were shot this evening after a gunman dressed as a Federal Exp… 3 seconds ago

sussex_dynasty

Son Of Diana RT @YourAnonCentral: An attack against US Judge Esther Salas who was put on the Deutsche Bank/Jeffrey Epstein case. The hitman posed as a d… 3 seconds ago

JoelynStier

Joelyn Stier RT @ericgarland: Judge Esther Salas was assigned this case in the District of New Jersey this past Wednesday - now her son is dead and her… 4 seconds ago

roccovXO

ヒチャム RT @OpDeathEaters: The 20 year old son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas is shot dead and her husband is critically injured soon after sh… 6 seconds ago

2boysandmeCc

Carrie Campion RT @TheRickyDavila: U.S. District Judge Esther Salas is presiding over the Deutsche Bank/Jeffrey Epstein civil case after it was assigned t… 7 seconds ago

TrueBriguy

Briguy🌹 RT @AdamJLowy: BREAKING: The husband and son of The U.S. District Court Judge in this case, Esther Salas, were shot this evening after a gu… 12 seconds ago