Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot
Monday, 20 July 2020 () A gunman shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge in New Jersey and shot and injured her husband Sunday at the family home, the state’s chief district judge said. The shootings occurred at the North Brunswick home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, and killed her son, Daniel, Chief District Judge Freda […]
The popular 90's animated show "Beavis and Butt-Head" is making a return to the airwaves. Comedy Central announced that show creator Mike Judge will reimagine the Gen X MTV series in two new seasons...