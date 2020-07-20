Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkup

WorldNews Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkupSaudi Arabia's 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has been admitted to hospital in the capital Riyadh, suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder, state news agency SPA said on Monday. The king, who has ruled the world's largest oil exporter and close...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital

Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital 00:59

 Saudi Arabia's 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has been admitted to hospital in the capital Riyadh, suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder, state news agency SPA said on Monday. Ryan Brooks reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Salman of Saudi Arabia Salman of Saudi Arabia Current King of Saudi Arabia from 2015

Saudi King, 84, Admitted To Hospital For Gall Bladder Inflammation

 Saudi Arabia's 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has been admitted to hospital in the capital Riyadh, suffering from inflammation of the gall..
WorldNews

Riyadh Riyadh Capital of Saudi Arabia

Alleged breaches of international law by Saudi forces in Yemen exceed 500

 The Ministry of Defence has revealed it has logged more than 500 Saudi air raids in possible breach of international law in Yemen, even though last week it..
WorldNews

Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Country in Southwestern Asia

CENTCOM chief warns Hezbollah during Mideast tour

 Military analysts generally believe that if Hezbollah were to attack Israel, it would get its butt kicked, and vice versa. There would be no gain, only pain...
WorldNews

Tweets about this