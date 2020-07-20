Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkup Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

's 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has been admitted to hospital in the Saudi Arabia 's 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has been admitted to hospital in the capital Riyadh, suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder, state news agency SPA said on Monday. The king, who has ruled the world's largest oil exporter and close... 👓 View full article

