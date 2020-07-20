|
Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkup
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia's 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has been admitted to hospital in the capital Riyadh, suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder, state news agency SPA said on Monday. The king, who has ruled the world's largest oil exporter and close...
