The Age RT @agerealfooty: Former Richmond player Shane Tuck has died, aged 38. The midfielder played 173 games for the Tigers between 2004 and 2013… 24 seconds ago

Heather Loomes RT @10NewsFirstMelb: Former Richmond #AFL player Shane Tuck has died aged 38, the Tigers have confirmed. https://t.co/FPgoaCKQOL 30 seconds ago

Steve Kinlan models jocks Shane Tuck, former Richmond AFL footballer, dies aged 38 https://t.co/XMYkVQyDd7 59 seconds ago

10 News First Melbourne Former Richmond #AFL player Shane Tuck has died aged 38, the Tigers have confirmed. https://t.co/FPgoaCKQOL 2 minutes ago

Real Footy (AFL) Former Richmond player Shane Tuck has died, aged 38. The midfielder played 173 games for the Tigers between 2004 an… https://t.co/OSgXRn2imA 2 minutes ago

MonsterDome RT @abcnews: Former Richmond AFL footballer Shane Tuck dies aged 38 https://t.co/YFWs58QCqv 2 minutes ago

watotiger RT @RalphyHeraldSun: Horrible news for Richmond, Hawthorn and the Tuck family https://t.co/Hc8pa1eRSF 3 minutes ago