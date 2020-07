Oilpatch is living in limbo with oil at $40 US per barrel Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Following the brutal price crash in the spring, the mood in the oilpatch has improved as prices stabilize around $40 US per barrel. Still, that price means different things to different companies, with some beginning to turn on the taps to produce more oil and others still struggling mightily. 👓 View full article

