Judge to consider release of more details in N.S. shootings court documents Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

In a closed hearing Monday, a judge and Crown prosecutors representing the RCMP are expected to question investigators involved in the Nova Scotia mass shooting as part of CBC’s application to unseal search warrants in the case. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ewan McGregor has settled his divorce with Eve Mavrakis



Ewan McGregor has settled his divorce with Eve Mavrakis They split in 2017 after more than 20 years together, and it has now been reported the pair came to a settlement in the terms of their divorce.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:56 Published on June 12, 2020

Tweets about this