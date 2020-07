Long-awaited analysis of downed Flight PS752's black boxes expected to get underway in France Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Experts in France under the supervision of Iranian investigators are expected to start the long-awaited download of Flight PS752’s black boxes on Monday, while countries including Canada will likely watch virtually from the sidelines in Paris. 👓 View full article

