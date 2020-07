Some Chinese cities reopen cinemas as virus threat recedes Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

BEIJING (AP) — China is going back to the movies. Following months of closure, limited numbers of movie goers were allowed back into cinemas Monday in cities such as Shanghai, Hanzhou and Guilin where the risk of virus infection is considered low. Customers wore masks, left open seats between them and observed other safety precautions. […] 👓 View full article

