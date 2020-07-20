Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WWE Extreme Rules 2020 'The Horror Show': All highlights, winners, reactions

DNA Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
WWE Extreme Rules 2020 results, highlights: The Fiend made a return in the non-title match against Braun Strowman at The Horror Show. It all began when Braun rolled up in his truck and Bray was waiting in his rocking chair.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Twitter Permanently Bans Far-Right UK Columnist [Video]

Twitter Permanently Bans Far-Right UK Columnist

Twitter has permanently suspended the account of an extreme right-wing British columnist. Katie Hopkins, the columnist in question, was been banned for violating its hateful conduct policy. A..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
'Vanderpump Rules' Fires Four Cast Members [Video]

'Vanderpump Rules' Fires Four Cast Members

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute will not be returning to the Bravo reality show "Vanderpump Rules". The two were terminated after Faith Stowers said they took racist actions against her. According..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Betaal Series Review | Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai | | Netflix India [Video]

Betaal Series Review | Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai | | Netflix India

Betaal Review| Netflix Show| Shah Rukh Khan| Patrick Graham Betaal the zombie-horror drama on Netflix India is the latest offering by the makers of Bard Of Blood and Ghoul. Starring Vineet kumar Singh,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:08Published

Related news from verified sources

WWE Extreme Rules: Women's title matches stand out among sideshow spectacles of 'The Horror Show'

 There might be an Eye for an Eye match and a Swamp Fight, but it is the women's title matches that have the greatest chance to steal the show at Extreme Rules.
ESPN


Tweets about this

Athenalyla

Athena Acosta RT @WWE: Not even @WWERollins was prepared for what transpired in the #EyeForAnEye Match at The Horror Show at WWE #ExtremeRules. https:/… 3 seconds ago

WWE

WWE Not even @WWERollins was prepared for what transpired in the #EyeForAnEye Match at The Horror Show at WWE… https://t.co/J0JKvyK5dO 25 seconds ago

MSidgwick

Sidgwick RT @MSidgwick: Earnestly looking forward to WWE, the company that can't get anything right, do funnier cinematic horror matches than they'v… 58 seconds ago

AssonRichard

richard asson RT @DrewVencill: Ok friends, it's giveaway time! To enter, follow me, retweet and in honor of the Horror Show at Extreme Rules comment with… 2 minutes ago

blindmetalgamer

blindmetalgamer I review the horror show at extreme rules #PS4share #Extremerules #Youtube #WWE https://t.co/wWYPBT4X9z 6 minutes ago

Uditgupta_ug

Udit Gupta ✪ WWE Extreme Rules 2020: All the winners and highlights from ‘The Horror Show’ | Other Sports News https://t.co/ooJtqggpSP 9 minutes ago

crazyfuckwrestl

joepardini RT @WWE: .@FightOwensFight left @WWE_Murphy STUNNED during an exciting battle on The Horror Show at WWE #ExtremeRules Kickoff Show! https… 10 minutes ago

SmackedRawPod

Smacked Raw Podcast RT @MattRidder: Horror Show at Extreme Rules Results!! https://t.co/C8bJ7QT2n1 via @YouTube @SmackedRawPod 12 minutes ago