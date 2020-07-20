Coronavirus: Masks mandatory in France amid fresh outbreaks

Asymptomatic patients at a COVID care centre in Karnataka's Ballari on July 19 performed a flash mob to life people's spirit against the invisible enemy. The dancers included doctors, policemen and locals. Karnataka has 39,376 active cases and 1,331 deaths due to COVID-19 till date.
RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on increasing COVID-19 cases in the state said that Bihar is gradually going to become a global hotspot of COVID-19. He said, "As state government is not worried about the rising number of cases. They are doing nothing to increase testing. The number of COVID deaths is also increasing in Bihar. Different COVID-19 numbers are being given for Bihar by centre and state. People are receiving test report even when they have not given any sample for test. Medical staff at COVID centres does not have PPE kits. We demand that state govt must give a clear picture."