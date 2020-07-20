Global  
 

Coronavirus: Masks mandatory in France amid fresh outbreaks

BBC News Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Face masks must be worn in all enclosed public spaces amid hundreds of active clusters of Covid-19.
