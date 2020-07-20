|
Coronavirus updates: L.A. 'on the brink' of reclosing; Jack Nicklaus has antibodies; Colorado governor calls national testing 'disgrace'
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Los Angeles' mayor says the city may shut down again. The Bahamas is now closed to U.S. travelers.
