Chevron acquires Noble for $5 billion in all-stock deal Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Chevron will take over Noble Energy for $5 billion in the first big deal announced since the coronavirus pandemic shook the energy sector. Chevron, based in San Ramon, California, has been shopping for assets since last year and with crude prices down more than 30% this year, it jumped Monday with