A Navy vet asked federal officers in Portland to remember their oaths. Then they broke his hand.

Seattle Times Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
PORTLAND, Ore. – He came to the protest with a question. He left with two broken bones in a confrontation with federal officers that went viral. Christopher David had watched in horror as videos surfaced of federal officers in camouflage throwing Portland, Ore., protesters into unmarked vans. The 53-year-old Portland resident had heard the stories: […]
