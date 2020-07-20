A Navy vet asked federal officers in Portland to remember their oaths. Then they broke his hand. Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

PORTLAND, Ore. – He came to the protest with a question. He left with two broken bones in a confrontation with federal officers that went viral. Christopher David had watched in horror as videos surfaced of federal officers in camouflage throwing Portland, Ore., protesters into unmarked vans. The 53-year-old Portland resident had heard the stories: […]


