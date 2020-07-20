|
Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot in their New Jersey home
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
A gunman shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge in New Jersey and shot and injured her husband Sunday at the family home.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Esther Salas American judge
Attack on U.S. judge's home kills son, wounds husband
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:33Published
Gunman attacks family of US federal judge Esther SalasAn attacker dressed as a FedEx driver is sought after the shooting at the home of judge Esther Salas.
BBC News
New Jersey State in the northeastern United States
Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:06Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this