Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot in their New Jersey home

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
A gunman shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge in New Jersey and shot and injured her husband Sunday at the family home.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Gunman Opens Fire At Home Of N.J. Federal Judge

Gunman Opens Fire At Home Of N.J. Federal Judge 01:50

 Federal Judge Esther Salas was not injured, but her husband was wounded and the couple's 20-year-old son was killed. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the story.

Attack on U.S. judge's home kills son, wounds husband [Video]

Attack on U.S. judge's home kills son, wounds husband

Local media reported a gunman dressed as a FedEx delivery man opened fire at the New Jersey home of federal judge Esther Salas. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:33Published

Gunman attacks family of US federal judge Esther Salas

 An attacker dressed as a FedEx driver is sought after the shooting at the home of judge Esther Salas.
BBC News

Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign [Video]

Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign

[NFA] Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan who was ousted last month as his office led a probe into President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani, told lawmakers on Thursday that U.S. Attorney General William Barr had pressured him to resign. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:06Published

