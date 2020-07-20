|
Ballon d’Or canceled this year amid coronavirus disruption
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
TO MOVE AT 1 P.M. LONDON TIME. AP PHOTOS AND VIDEOS AVAILABLE The prestigious Ballon d’Or will not be awarded this year because the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the soccer season. Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon d’Or has been given out every year since Stanley Matthews won the first one in 1956. Lionel […]
