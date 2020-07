Saints survive scare to break Adelaide Oval duck Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

St Kilda have snuck into the first XI. The Saints entered Monday night’s meeting with the Crows having lost all 10 of their previous matches at Adelaide Oval. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Daniel Cherny 📰 St Kilda have snuck into the XI at Adelaide Oval. https://t.co/YMJEfcZtMd 5 minutes ago Zyite.com Saints survive scare to break Adelaide Oval duck https://t.co/TVHjgsG553 5 minutes ago