Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing



Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was visibly frustrated after his side fell to a surprising 3-0 defeat against Sheffield United. The Blues began the day in third place in pursuit of a Champions League.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 1 week ago

Sheffield United v Chelsea: Premier League match preview



In-depth match preview looking at Sheffield United's Premier League clash against Chelsea, as the Blues look to consolidate third place. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 1 week ago