UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. British researchers first began testing the vaccine in April in about 1,000 people, half of whom got the experimental vaccine. Such early […] 👓 View full article

