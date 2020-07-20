UK's Oxford University coronavirus vaccine candidate is safe and effective with few side effects, early trial results show

CNN reports that Malala Yousafzai, has graduated from Oxford University. She and her family celebrated, with cake and confetti. Malala, is a 22-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner, who lived after being shot in the head at 15 by the Taliban. Born in Pakistan, Malala is an activist who speaks out about girls education and human rights. On Friday Malala tweeted, "Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford.
Protesters in Oxford demanded the removal of a statue of colonialist Cecil Rhodes, while in London, a slave-trader's statue was targeted as part of protests against symbols of the slave trade and empire.
Human trials of the coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed at the University of Oxford are reported to be promising.It is thought that early results indicate the jab could provide double protection – generating an immune response which stimulates the body to produce both antibodies and “killer T-cells”.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:54Published
The Duke of Cambridge has described the work being done in the UK to find a Covid-19 vaccine as "incredibly exciting" and "fascinating", before meeting "guinea pig" volunteers taking part in the University of Oxford trial. William, who said his family is proud of the ongoing efforts by researchers in Britain in the fight against coronavirus, took a trip to the Oxford Vaccine Group’s facility at the Churchill Hospital in the city on Wednesday. Wearing a mask, a protective coat and goggles for much of the visit, the future king toured the laboratory where samples from the clinical trial are being examined by researchers.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
The Duke of Cambridge visited the University of Oxford’s Vaccine Group today to learn more about their work to fight COVID-19. Prince William spent the afternoon at the Churchill Hospital where vaccine trials are now underway. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Protesters gather in front of the statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes in Oxford. A council leader has invited Oxford University’s Oriel College to make a planning request to remove the statue, which has been at the centre of a long-running row.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
From the United States of America saying that the nation closest to it in testing is India, to the Narendra Modi government revealing that less than 1.94% of India's active cases are in intensive care..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:34Published