UK's Oxford University coronavirus vaccine candidate is safe and effective with few side effects, early trial results show

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
The findings published Monday in The Lancet show the University of Oxford candidate vaccine to be safe and effective in early trials.
