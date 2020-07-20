Coronavirus latest: UK phase 2 vaccine trial shows promise
Monday, 20 July 2020 () The potential vaccine prompted a protective immune response in hundreds of people who participated in the early trial. EU leaders remain deadlocked on pandemic recovery talks. Follow DW for the latest.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, AIIMS director Prof Randeep Guleria said that phase 1 of Covid-19 vaccine trial will be done on 18-55 year age group. "Phase 1 trial has to be done on people who have no co-morbidity. Underline problems also need to be checked by conducting blood tests," he...