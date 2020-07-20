Global  
 

Coronavirus latest: UK phase 2 vaccine trial shows promise

Deutsche Welle Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
The potential vaccine prompted a protective immune response in hundreds of people who participated in the early trial. EU leaders remain deadlocked on pandemic recovery talks. Follow DW for the latest.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Covid-19 vaccine phase 1 trial on 18-55 yr age group': AIIMS director

'Covid-19 vaccine phase 1 trial on 18-55 yr age group': AIIMS director 02:07

 Addressing a press conference in Delhi, AIIMS director Prof Randeep Guleria said that phase 1 of Covid-19 vaccine trial will be done on 18-55 year age group. "Phase 1 trial has to be done on people who have no co-morbidity. Underline problems also need to be checked by conducting blood tests," he...

