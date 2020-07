US slaps sanctions on strongman ruler of Russia’s Chechnya Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

MOSCOW (AP) — The United States on Monday slapped sanctions on the regional strongman leader of Russia’s republic of Chechnya over human rights violations. Ramzan Kadyrov, 43, has run Chechnya like his personal fiefdom, relying on his security forces to quash dissent. International human rights groups have accused Kadyrov and his lieutenants of abductions, torture […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this PulpNews Crime US slaps strongman ruler of Russia's Chechnya with sanctions - Jul 20 @ 12:27 PM ET https://t.co/o4vgNTYbTq 3 minutes ago WatchOurCity.com (AP News) US slaps sanctions on strongman ruler of Russia’s Chechnya https://t.co/GvoOgVH5VG #Crime #GeneralNews… https://t.co/bKmK2z6OaU 10 minutes ago PulpNews Crime US slaps sanctions on strongman ruler of Russia's Chechnya - Jul 20 @ 12:17 PM ET https://t.co/973H8lgeNf 13 minutes ago WFXR News US slaps strongman ruler of Russia’s Chechnya with sanctions https://t.co/w42lBy9csw 16 minutes ago