Braves remove 'Chop On' sign, slogan, but no call on chant Monday, 20 July 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have removed a "Chop On" sign that sat near an entrance to Truist Park and are still considering their stance on the fans' tomahawk chop chant. The removal of the wooden sign came as the team changed its slogan from "Chop On" to "For The A" for the 2020