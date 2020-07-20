Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

National Zoo to reopen part time with mask requirement

Seattle Times Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Zoo will reopen to the public later this week, with restrictions to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Smithsonian, which runs the zoo, announced Monday that the zoo will reopen with limited hours starting Friday, July 24. The National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Zoo penguins cheered up with a BUBBLE machine [Video]

Zoo penguins cheered up with a BUBBLE machine

Penguins who couldn't be entertained properly at a zoo during lockdown have been cheered up - with a BUBBLE machine.The birds are usually kept occupied by feeding shows and guests visiting the zoo, but..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
New Zealand held its first general election on in 1853 and other events in history | Oneindia News [Video]

New Zealand held its first general election on in 1853 and other events in history | Oneindia News

The 1853 New Zealand general election was a nationwide vote to determine the shape of the New Zealand Parliament's 1st term. It was the first national election ever held in New Zealand, although..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Kalahari Resorts make masks mandatory for guests [Video]

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Kalahari Resorts make masks mandatory for guests

After Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson signed an order Friday requiring all citizens to wear masks when in public or in groups larger than 10 people throughout the city, Cleveland MetroParks Zoo announced..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:03Published

Tweets about this