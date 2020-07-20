National Zoo to reopen part time with mask requirement
Monday, 20 July 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Zoo will reopen to the public later this week, with restrictions to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Smithsonian, which runs the zoo, announced Monday that the zoo will reopen with limited hours starting Friday, July 24. The National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center […]
