2nd division game in Spain suspended after positive tests Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

A decisive match between Deportivo La Coruña and Fuenlabrada in the second division of the Spanish league on Monday was postponed after some Fuenlabrada players tested positive for COVID-19. The league said all other matches were to go on as scheduled. Fuenlabrada is trying to reach the promotion playoffs, while Deportivo — the 2000 Spanish […] 👓 View full article

