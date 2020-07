US adds sanctions on ruler of Russia's Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

One reason the US gave for its latest sanctions was concerns that Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov had been using the coronavirus as a cover to inflict human rights abuses. Moscow called the allegations baseless. 👓 View full article

