Beefeaters guarding the Tower of London face job cuts for first time in history

Seattle Times Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
LONDON — For the first time in their long history, Britain’s iconic Beefeaters, who guard the millennium-old Tower of London, are facing job cuts. Visitors to the landmark have fallen off sharply amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Historic Royal Palaces, the independent charity that manages the site. Founded by Henry VII in […]
