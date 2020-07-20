Richarlison scores as Everton dents Sheffield’s Europe bid Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — A header from Richarlison gave Everton a 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Monday to leave Sheffield’s hopes of qualifying for the Europa League hanging by a thread, while Brighton secured English Premier League status for next season. In a game that was short on clear-cut chances, Brazilian forward Richarlison made […] 👓 View full article

