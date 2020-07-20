|
Richarlison goal gives Everton win over Sheffield United
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United ran out of steam in its charge for European qualification in losing to Everton 1-0 on a header from Richarlison in the English Premier League on Monday. Sheffield surprised many by not just comfortably avoiding relegation but challenging teams with much bigger financial resources in the fight for European […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this