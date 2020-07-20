Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Richarlison goal gives Everton win over Sheffield United

Seattle Times Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United ran out of steam in its charge for European qualification in losing to Everton 1-0 on a header from Richarlison in the English Premier League on Monday. Sheffield surprised many by not just comfortably avoiding relegation but challenging teams with much bigger financial resources in the fight for European […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing [Video]

Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was visibly frustrated after his side fell to a surprising 3-0 defeat against Sheffield United. The Blues began the day in third place in pursuit of a Champions League..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Richarlison goal gives Everton win over Sheffield United

Richarlison goal gives Everton win over Sheffield United Sheffield United has run out of steam in its charge for European qualification in losing to Everton 1-0 on a header from Richarlison
FOX Sports

Sheffield United vs Everton result: Richarlison deals massive blow to Blades' Europa League aspirations

 Sheffield United 0-1 Everton: Richarlison's goal immediately after the restart was enough to settle the match
Independent


Tweets about this