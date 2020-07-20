Global  
 

Buffalo Bills set to open camp with high expectations

Seattle Times Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
BUFFALO BILLS (10-7) CAMP SITE: Orchard Park, New York LAST YEAR: Stout defense led way in overcoming still-developing and inconsistent Josh Allen-led offense in helping Buffalo clinch second playoff berth in three seasons. Bills allowed third-fewest yards in NFL and gave up only 259 points — second fewest behind New England (225). Allen showed signs […]
Two state lawmakers proposed police residency bills for Buffalo Police

