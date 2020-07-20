Global  
 

Detroit Tigers reassign RHP Casey Mize, other top prospects

Seattle Times Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — Casey Mize is not starting the season with the Detroit Tigers, who reassigned him and several other top prospects to their alternate training location Monday. Mize, a right-hander who was the top pick in the 2018 draft, has been in camp with the Tigers and certainly could still contribute this year. “From […]



