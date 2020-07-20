Global  
 

Fox's Chris Wallace gets praise for his interview with Trump

Seattle Times Monday, 20 July 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — As veteran journalists who now teach the craft to college students, Tom Bettag and Frank Sesno both said they will use Chris Wallace’s interview with President Donald Trump to show how it’s done well. “This was an ‘A-plus’ accountability interview,” said Sesno, who spoke to five presidents as a CNN Washington […]
News video: Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results

Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results 01:21

 Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results In a new interview with ‘Fox News,’ host Chris Wallace questioned President Donald Trump on the upcoming November 3 election. Wallace first asked Tump whether he was a “good loser,” to which Trump admitted he was not. Donald Trump, via...

