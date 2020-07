Versatile Odia actor Bijoy Mohanty passes away Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

He acted in over 350 Odia, Bengali and South Indian movies 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this sheikh lyakat ali I'm deeply saddened on the news of the sad demise of Late Bijoy Mohanty the versatile ,simple Down to earth Friendl… https://t.co/ykPcmrJXTX 1 hour ago Raja Rakesh Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief at the passing away of renowned odia film actor, direct… https://t.co/1DeOi8Esxd 11 hours ago Manoj Jena Versatile Odia cine actor Bijoy Mohanty is no more. My deepest condolences ...RIP https://t.co/Z2iwrhwWgH 11 hours ago