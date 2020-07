Tensions between B.C. fishing lodges, Haida Nation escalate over COVID-19 Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

RCMP in northwest B.C. say they will review video of a confrontation on the water near Haida Gwaii between members of the Haida Nation and staff of a local fishing lodge. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this