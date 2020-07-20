Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Philips sees return to growth after the effects of pandemic

WorldNews Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Philips sees return to growth after the effects of pandemicAFP, THE HAGUE, Netherlands Dutch firm Royal Philips NV yesterday said that net profit fell in the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but said it expects to return to growth in the second half of the year. Philips, which recently abandoned its home appliance arm to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Philips Philips Dutch multinational conglomerate


Agence France-Presse Agence France-Presse International news agency headquartered in Paris

Monaco sack Moreno, Kovac to become new coach: source

 Monaco have sacked coach Robert Moreno and are preparing to hire former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac, a source close to the Ligue 1 club told AFP on Saturday...
WorldNews

France's cabaret queen Zizi Jeanmaire dies aged 96

 French dancer and singer Zizi Jeanmaire, an iconic cabaret showgirl whose grace and glamour was celebrated on stage and in film the world over, died Friday in..
WorldNews
San Francisco Orders Everyone To Wear Mask [Video]

San Francisco Orders Everyone To Wear Mask

JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images San Francisco will start enforcing everyone to wear masks when they leave their home and come within 30 feet of someone they do not live with. Masks or face coverings will still not be required when exercising outdoors alone, such as while running, walking, or biking. The updated guidelines come as the city announces a 5-phase reopening plan, with a slew of changes including outdoor restaurant service slated for as early as June 15.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Netherlands Netherlands Country in Western Europe

EU summit: 'I cannot say whether there will be a solution', Merkel says as third day begins [Video]

EU summit: 'I cannot say whether there will be a solution', Merkel says as third day begins

Charles Michel who chairs the summit is expected to reveal new proposals ahead of Sunday's meeting to bridge the gap between the 'frugal four' countries (Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden) and other countries who don't want to see big cuts and conditions added to the recovery fund.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:30Published
Merkel warns of possible EU summit failure [Video]

Merkel warns of possible EU summit failure

European Union leaders may not reach a deal on a coronavirus stimulus plan on Sunday (July 19), German Chancellor Angela Merkel said as marathon negotiations ran into a third day. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

The Netherlands explores an alternative to short-haul flights

 The Netherlands aims to be the first to develop the hyperloop and plans to open a European centre in Groningen next year. ......
WorldNews
The Netherlands explores an alternative to short-haul flights [Video]

The Netherlands explores an alternative to short-haul flights

The Netherlands aims to be the first to develop the hyperloop and plans to open a European centre in Groningen next year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:51Published

The Hague The Hague City and municipality in South Holland, Netherlands

Explained: South China Sea's troubled waters [Video]

Explained: South China Sea's troubled waters

U.S. rhetoric is heating up on the South China Sea, a constant source of friction between China and five of its neighbours. Megan Revell unpicks the issue.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:52Published
War crimes prosecutors question Kosovo leader Thaci in The Hague [Video]

War crimes prosecutors question Kosovo leader Thaci in The Hague

'Nobody can rewrite history', Thaci says, before answering questions on his alleged war crimes committed in the 1990s.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:37Published

President Of Kosovo To Be Interviewed In The Hague On War Crimes Indictment

 Kosovar President Hashim Thaci is set to be​ interviewed in The Hague on July 13 by international war crimes prosecutors. The Kosovo Specialist Chambers (SPO)..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Philips sees return to growth after the effects of pandemic

Philips sees return to growth after the effects of pandemic AFP, THE HAGUE, Netherlands Dutch firm Royal Philips NV yesterday said that net profit fell in the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but said it...
WorldNews

Sudan: Demo in the Hague Condemns Dutch Decision to Deport Refugees

 [Radio Dabanga] The Hague -- A substantial number of Sudanese asylum seekers, expats, and supporters gathered for a demonstration in the Dutch city of The Hague...
allAfrica.com

Kosovo president visits prosecutors who indicted him

 THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Kosovo’s president visited prosecutors at The Hague on Monday who have charged him with criminal responsibility for crimes...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

NotEasyBNGreen

Andrew Green RT @ExitExplains: #Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi was interviewed for the third day in a row by war crime prosecutors in The Hague on Wednes… 5 days ago

ExitExplains

Exit #Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi was interviewed for the third day in a row by war crime prosecutors in The Hague on… https://t.co/3jfDGVnpYN 5 days ago

LeckerC

Carmi Lecker RT @iclmediareview: On #ICLMR (https://t.co/CShp48XMx0): Hashim Thaci interviewed on WarCrimes charges. @euronews @BalkanInsight https://t.… 5 days ago

iclmediareview

ICL Media Review On #ICLMR ((https://t.co/CShp48XMx0): #Ayyash et al trial judgment to be announced on 7 August 2020. @STLebanon https://t.co/0sHrRRUXSV 5 days ago

iclmediareview

ICL Media Review On #ICLMR (https://t.co/CShp48XMx0): Hashim Thaci interviewed on WarCrimes charges. @euronews @BalkanInsight https://t.co/9vtdiI7JFP 5 days ago

dtt_net_english

DTT-NET English #Kosovo president to be interviewed for 3rd consecutive day over #WarCrimes charges https://t.co/X3xjK206vU https://t.co/Z8R8ca9X4E 6 days ago

atagoval_en

ATA-EN Kosovo President to be interviewed by Specialist Chambers prosecutors again tomorrow- https://t.co/7HLFpLEEaC https://t.co/1sYIPqrMna 6 days ago

Kraftzoff

Кравцовъ RT @Ruptly: #Kosovo President #HashimThaci arrived at #TheHague on Monday, to be interviewed by a special international prosecutor on war c… 6 days ago