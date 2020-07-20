|
Philips sees return to growth after the effects of pandemic
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
AFP, THE HAGUE, Netherlands Dutch firm Royal Philips NV yesterday said that net profit fell in the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but said it expects to return to growth in the second half of the year. Philips, which recently abandoned its home appliance arm to...
Philips Dutch multinational conglomerate
Agence France-Presse International news agency headquartered in Paris
