Philips sees return to growth after the effects of pandemic

San Francisco Orders Everyone To Wear Mask



JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images San Francisco will start enforcing everyone to wear masks when they leave their home and come within 30 feet of someone they do not live with. Masks or face coverings will still not be required when exercising outdoors alone, such as while running, walking, or biking. The updated guidelines come as the city announces a 5-phase reopening plan, with a slew of changes including outdoor restaurant service slated for as early as June 15.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970