First human trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows promise

WorldNews Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
First human trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows promiseLondon - An experimental coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford university was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials, data showed on Monday, keeping alive the hope it could be in use by the end of the year. The vaccine, called AZD1222, has been described by the World Health Organization's chief scientist as the leading candidate in a global race to halt a pandemic that has...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: UK coronavirus vaccine shows early promise

UK coronavirus vaccine shows early promise 10:06

 Oxford University scientists say experimental vaccine prompts a protective immune response in its first human trial.

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

‘I’m not lying’: Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City LONDON (Reuters) – American actress Amber Heard..
WorldNews
Actress Heard says Depp threatened to kill her [Video]

Actress Heard says Depp threatened to kill her

American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court that her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her, testifying on Monday as a witness in the Hollywood star's libel action against a British tabloid. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published

London violence: Peter Petrou's family 'devastated' after second murder

 Peter Petrou's family has seen no-one convicted of Tracy Meade's murder 28 years ago, also in London.
BBC News

Europe said it was pandemic-ready, pride was its downfall

 Professor Chris Whitty, Britain’s chief medical adviser, stood before an auditorium in a London museum two years ago cataloguing deadly epidemics. From the..
WorldNews

AstraZeneca AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company

Sanofi eyes vaccine approval by early 2021 [Video]

Sanofi eyes vaccine approval by early 2021

French drugmaker Sanofi expects to get approval for the potential coronavirus vaccine it is developing with GlaxoSmithKline by the first half of next year. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published
AstraZeneca shares down after report it approached Gilead [Video]

AstraZeneca shares down after report it approached Gilead

Shares in Britain's AstraZeneca opened lower on Monday after a report it had approached U.S. rival Gilead Sciences about a possible merger. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

Oxford University Police Oxford University Police

Covid-19 vaccine: "New results are very encouraging" [Video]

Covid-19 vaccine: "New results are very encouraging"

The Oxford University vaccine team has published its phase one trial data. The findings suggest the Covid-19 vaccine is safe and induces an immune reaction. Professor Andrew Pollard says that the "new results are very encouraging". Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:01Published

It's a relief to have so much going horrifically wrong. It distracts us as we sleepwalk into a cold war with China

 Within 30 minutes of the announcement that Oxford University has produced a viable Covid-19 vaccine, Dominic Raab was formally announcing the suspension of the..
Independent

UK's Oxford University coronavirus vaccine candidate is safe and effective with few side effects, early trial results show

 The findings published Monday in The Lancet show the University of Oxford candidate vaccine to be safe and effective in early trials.
USATODAY.com

World Health Organization World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations

What good is plexiglass against an airborne threat? [Video]

What good is plexiglass against an airborne threat?

Growing concerns about the risk of airborne transmission of COVID-19 has U.S. companies worried the precautions they are planning for workplaces are not enough. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:21Published
Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide death toll passes 600,000 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide death toll passes 600,000

Countries including the US, South Africa and India are struggling to hold down rising rates of coronavirus as global deaths from Covid-19 surged past 600,000.Concerns are rising that the pandemic has found fresh legs over the past few weeks, with Johns Hopkins University and the World Health Organisation (WHO) both recording daily highs in newly reported infections.The Department for Health and Social Care said on Friday it was “pausing” publication of daily death figures for the whole of the UK after Health Secretary Matt Hancock ordered a review into claims by researchers that there were “statistical flaws” in the way they are calculated.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Worldwide death toll from coronavirus passes 600,000 [Video]

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus passes 600,000

Countries including the US, South Africa and India are struggling to hold down rising rates of coronavirus as global deaths from Covid-19 surged past 600,000.Concerns are rising that the pandemic has found fresh legs over the past few weeks, with Johns Hopkins University and the World Health Organisation (WHO) both recording daily highs in newly reported infections.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published

First human trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows promise

First human trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows promise London - An experimental coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford university was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage...
WorldNews Also reported by •Mediaite•The Next Web•Belfast Telegraph

Early results of coronavirus vaccine trial expected from Oxford University and AstraZeneca, reports say

 The early results of Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine trial are expected imminently, according to media reports....
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Proactive Investors•Mediaite•SeattlePI.com•Denver Post•Seattle Times•CTV News

Oxford vaccine offers hope, trials in India soon

 The first set of results from early-stage clinical trials of the Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine candidate show the vaccine is safe and induces an immune...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •SeattlePI.com•Seattle Times•CTV News

