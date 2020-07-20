St Louis couple charged for pointing guns at protesters

Couple Pulls Guns On Protesters Cutting Through Their Private Neighborhood



A group of protesters in St. Louis walked on a private street on Sunday to demonstrate outside the mayor's home. The protesters opposed Mayor Lyda Krewson's decision to publish the names and addresses of people in favor of police reform. According to CNN, two armed individuals came out of a home near the mayor's house, brandishing weapons as the protesters walked by.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published on January 1, 1970