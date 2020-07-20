Global  
 

St Louis couple charged for pointing guns at protesters

BBC News Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Mark and Patricia McCloskey are charged with unlawful use of a weapon over the incident in St Louis.
St. Louis St. Louis City in Missouri, United States

