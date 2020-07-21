Trump Expands Federal Crackdown from Portland to Chicago
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () As federal agents patrol Portland and head to Chicago, the president is engaged in a caustic battle with Democratic governors and mayors over control of the streets, barely 100 days before the election.
President Donald Trump lashed out at protests in Portland, Oregon and violence in "Democrat-run" cities on Sunday, as his administration prepared new measures that would allow a federal crackdown in American cities. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.