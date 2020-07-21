Global  
 

Trump Expands Federal Crackdown from Portland to Chicago

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
As federal agents patrol Portland and head to Chicago, the president is engaged in a caustic battle with Democratic governors and mayors over control of the streets, barely 100 days before the election.
News video: Trump preps order sending federal agents into cities

Trump preps order sending federal agents into cities 02:15

 President Donald Trump lashed out at protests in Portland, Oregon and violence in "Democrat-run" cities on Sunday, as his administration prepared new measures that would allow a federal crackdown in American cities. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Protesters March Amid Plans For 175 Federal Agents To Come To Chicago [Video]

Protesters March Amid Plans For 175 Federal Agents To Come To Chicago

The Trump administration plans to send 175 federal agents to Chicago this week, as federal agents continue clamping down on protesters in Portland, Oregon. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

'We're sending law enforcement' to some U.S. cities -Trump [Video]

'We're sending law enforcement' to some U.S. cities -Trump

President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including use of unmarked cars and..

House Dems Call for Investigation Into Trump's Use of Force During Portland Protests [Video]

House Dems Call for Investigation Into Trump's Use of Force During Portland Protests

House Dems Call for Investigation Into Trump's Use of Force During Portland Protests The chairs of three House committees signed a letter calling for the investigation on Sunday. It calls for an..

Chicago violence sparks war of words between Trump, mayor

 CHICAGO (AP) — The war of words between Chicago’s mayor and President Donald Trump escalated Monday after a weekend where dozens of people were injured by...
Seattle Times

Portland protests: All you need to know about Trump's crackdown

 The US city has turned into a battleground, as federal agents clash with protesters.
BBC News

Trump considers sending feds to cities other than Portland

 CBS News has obtained a memo showing that the Trump administration is planning to send 175 federal officers to assist local police departments in Chicago.
CBS News


