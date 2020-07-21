Trump Expands Federal Crackdown from Portland to Chicago

Protesters March Amid Plans For 175 Federal Agents To Come To Chicago



The Trump administration plans to send 175 federal agents to Chicago this week, as federal agents continue clamping down on protesters in Portland, Oregon. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 03:32 Published 59 minutes ago

'We're sending law enforcement' to some U.S. cities -Trump



President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including use of unmarked cars and.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25 Published 8 hours ago