|
|
|
Dreamworld's parent company charged over fatal Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Charges have been laid against Dreamworld's parent company, Ardent Leisure, following the 2016 fatal Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
|
Dreamworld ride tragedy charges filed
Charges have been laid against Dreamworld's parent company, Ardent Leisure, following the 2016 fatal Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy.
SBS
Tweets about this
|