Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia report to claim Moscow intervened in UK general election and Scottish referendum

WorldNews Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Russia report to claim Moscow intervened in UK general election and Scottish referendumMoscow tried to manipulate the last general election and the Scottish independence referendum 5 years prior – but there is no evidence it worked to steer the EU referendum, the Russia report is expected to say, according to one newspaper. The Intelligence and Security Committee’s long-awaited report on Russian interference in British democracy had been completed in early 2019, according to former MP Dominic Grieve who was among the figures to draft it. However the release of the paper was ultimately delayed by intelligence service clearance and that year’s election – despite calls for it to be shared with the public amid claims it contained relevant information for those heading to the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Long-awaited Russia report to be published

Long-awaited Russia report to be published 01:20

 A long-awaited report on alleged Russian interference in British democracy will be published on Tuesday at a time when relations with Moscow are under severe strain.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

US Army-funded ‘research project’ quietly tracked mobile phone movements at Russian military sites & govt buildings – media

 Mobile devices used by personnel at Russian military sites, government premises and foreign embassies in Moscow were reportedly shadowed by researchers who used..
WorldNews
Russian envoy dismisses claims Moscow tried to steal virus vaccine research [Video]

Russian envoy dismisses claims Moscow tried to steal virus vaccine research

24-hour use only. Russia’s ambassador to the UK has rejected claims that his country’s intelligence services tried to steal details of research into coronavirus vaccines.Andrei Kelin said there was “no sense” in the allegations made by Britain, the United States and Canada.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Russian-Born Figure Skater Dies After Fall From Moscow Window

 Olympic figure skater Yekaterina Alexandrovskaya, a 20-year-old Australian national who was born in Russia, has died after falling out of a window in Moscow, her..
WorldNews

Dominic Grieve Dominic Grieve Former British politician


Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament UK Parliament committee overseeing intelligence matters

Chris Grayling misses out on job chairing Westminster intelligence committee

 Boris Johnson's preferred candidate Chris Grayling has missed out on the chairmanship of the parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee, after members..
Independent

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Raab: Russia tried to interfere with 2019 election [Video]

Raab: Russia tried to interfere with 2019 election

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says that the government knows with 'reasonable confidence' that Russia was involved in trying to interfere with the 2019 UK election. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:32Published
Russians ‘almost certainly’ tried to interfere in general election, says Raab [Video]

Russians ‘almost certainly’ tried to interfere in general election, says Raab

Leaked Government documents highlighted by Jeremy Corbyn during last year’s general election were almost certainly “amplified” online by “Russian actors”, the Government has said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Russia 'sought to interfere in UK election' [Video]

Russia 'sought to interfere in UK election'

A report has concluded that it is "almost certain" that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 general election.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Russia report: Julian Lewis appointed chair of intelligence committee

 Tory MP Julian Lewis is the new chair of the Intelligence and Security Committee.
BBC News

Julian Lewis loses Tory whip after beating Chris Grayling to intelligence committee chairmanship

 Julian Lewis is reportedly to lose the Tory whip after winning the chairmanship of the intelligence committee, snatching it from the hands of Downing Street's...
Independent

House Intel Committee builds up staff to reboot Russia investigation

 The Democratic-led House Intelligence Committee is rebooting the House's Russia investigation and will be hiring at least 12 staffers with various specialties to...
CBS News Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC Local News

Tweets about this