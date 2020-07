Wife of drug kingpin Michael Ibrahim arrested with bankrupt George Alex Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Construction industry identity George Alex, his son Arthur and the wife of jailed drug kingpin Michael Ibrahim and others arrested over their alleged involvement in tax fraud and money laundering. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Lucy Cormack Wife of drug kingpin Michael Ibrahim arrested with bankrupt George Alex and his son in early morning police raids f… https://t.co/jidZLc65y0 1 minute ago Steve RT @Kate_McClymont: Wife of drug kingpin Michael Ibrahim arrested with bankrupt George Alex https://t.co/Pf7vY1cWbO via @smh 1 minute ago Good Luck⭐⭐⭐⭐ AFP raid Sydney, Gold Coast and Canberra homes over alleged tax fraud, money laundering syndicate https://t.co/3uoeZdwAuL 2 minutes ago Kate McClymont Wife of drug kingpin Michael Ibrahim arrested with bankrupt George Alex https://t.co/Pf7vY1cWbO via @smh 4 minutes ago