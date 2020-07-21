Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: EU leaders reach recovery deal after marathon summit

BBC News Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Talks ran into a fourth night, as nations worst hit by the virus clashed with those worried about costs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: EU COVID recovery fund deal reached after marathon talks

EU COVID recovery fund deal reached after marathon talks 31:01

 After four days of talks that seemed shaky at times, EU leaders have agreed to a historic coronavirus recovery deal.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EC head Charles Michel implores leaders to overcome divisions of recover fund

 Weary and bleary, European Union leaders on Monday geared up for a fourth day of fighting over an unprecedented 1.85 trillion-euro (US$2.1 trillion) EU budget..
WorldNews
Common Agricultural Policy: What is it? How does it work? How might it be about to change? [Video]

Common Agricultural Policy: What is it? How does it work? How might it be about to change?

The EU has long been criticised for the generous subsidies it gives to its farmers. How is the money doled out, and how might the scheme be about to change?View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:46Published

Cautious optimism on a deal sensed as EU leaders enter fourth day of talks

 BRUSSELS, July 20 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Dutch PM blamed for blocking COVID-19 recovery fund in Europe [Video]

Dutch PM blamed for blocking COVID-19 recovery fund in Europe

European leaders have blamed Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for single-handedly blocking a deal for a COVID-19 recovery fund in Europe.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:07Published
EU leaders near compromise on stimulus plan [Video]

EU leaders near compromise on stimulus plan

Signs emerged that leaders of northern European Union countries were willing to compromise on a 1.8 billion euro ($2 billion) coronavirus stimulus plan on Monday as talks in Brussels extended to a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
'Mission impossible': EU leaders split over $850bn stimulus fund [Video]

'Mission impossible': EU leaders split over $850bn stimulus fund

'Frugal' northern nations and southern EU members fail to agree on proportion of grants against repayable loans.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: EU leaders reach recovery deal after marathon summit

 Talks ran into a fourth night, as nations worst hit by the virus clashed with those worried about costs.
BBC News Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this