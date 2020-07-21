Cricket Australia reacts to ICC's decision to postpone 2020 T20 World Cup

'Provide time for players to get ready for big stage': ICC CE on Men's World Cup 2023 postponed



ICC Men's World Cup 2023 has been postponed and is rescheduled to be held in India Oct-Nov 2023 with the final on 26 November. Speaking on it, ICC Chief Executive, Manu Sawhney said, "It is extremely.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:03 Published 8 hours ago

T20 2020 World cup postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic | Oneindia News



The T20 Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held later this year in Australia, has been postponed, the ICC announced. The decision was arrived at its board meeting on Monday. Major sporting events this.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 00:54 Published 13 hours ago