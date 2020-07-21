Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus stimulus bill, NFL training, Alex Trebek memoir: 5 things to know Tuesday

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Another stimulus bill is in the works, NFL rookies are scheduled to be in training camp, Publix to require face coverings and more news to start off your Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

NFL and NFLPA continue to work for solutions even as teams begin reporting for training camp

 Number of preseason games, terms of player opt-outs among major negotiating points that still require joint agreement between league and union.
USATODAY.com

A fall without football a real possibility because of COVID-19 as NFL players, others raise questions

 As COVID-19 cases spike to unprecedented levels in the United States, the possibility of fall without football at all levels is more than a notion.
USATODAY.com
15 Former Redskins Employees Allege S*xual Harassment [Video]

15 Former Redskins Employees Allege S*xual Harassment

According to 'The Washington Post,' at least 15 women have said they were s*xually harassed by employees of Washington's NFL team between 2006 and 2019.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Alex Trebek Alex Trebek Canadian-American television personality

Alex Trebek shares health update, says he's 'feeling great' [Video]

Alex Trebek shares health update, says he's 'feeling great'

Beloved ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek took to social media on Thursday to share an update on his health.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published
Alex Trebek Reveals Surprise Via Twitter Update [Video]

Alex Trebek Reveals Surprise Via Twitter Update

The legendary game show host Alex Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer months ago. However, CNN reports he continues to beat his odds. The beloved host of "Jeopardy!" provided fans with an update on both his health and the show recently. "I'm doing well," Trebek said in a video posted to the show's official Twitter account. "I've been continuing my treatment and it is paying off though it does fatigue me a great deal.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Alex Trebek is 'doing well,' says his cancer treatments are 'paying off'

 Alex Trebek shared some exciting TV news with "Jeopardy!" fans Thursday- and also gave the public an update on his health.
USATODAY.com

Publix Publix Supermarket chain in the southeastern United States

Masks required: Walmart, Target among retailers adding face masks requirements due to COVID-19. See the full list.

 Publix, Walgreens, Walmart, Sam's Club, Target and CVS are adding mask policies and will soon require shoppers wear masks nationwide.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Second stimulus relief talks may start soon [Video]

Second stimulus relief talks may start soon

Right now there is a push for Congress to work on passing another Stimulus Relief Bill to help Americans. House speaker Nancy Pelosi says he's willing to skip the August recess and stay in Washington..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:56Published
Boxer raises thousands of pounds after flipping 28 stone tyre for 24 hours [Video]

Boxer raises thousands of pounds after flipping 28 stone tyre for 24 hours

A superfit boxer has raised thousands of pounds for his paralysed friend and smashed a world record - after flipping a massive 28 stone tyre for 24 hours.  Bill Hodgson, 37, flipped the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
Congress talks next relief bill [Video]

Congress talks next relief bill

Congress is shifting its focus for the next relief bill - to small businesses. Legislators are hoping to help employers reopen shops and survive the rest of the pandemic.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Watch Video: Netizens amused as man wears LED face mask to fight COVID-19

 After a man from Pune and another from Cuttack went viral for donning *gold face mask*, a man from West Bengal is winning hearts online for wearing a unique face...
Mid-Day

A worried coastal town develops a sudden hankering for face masks

 There had been no enthusiasm for wearing face masks in Portland, four hours south-west of Melbourne. But suddenly, demand is outstripping supply.
The Age Also reported by •bizjournals

Film crews at Trentham Estate as famous face spotted

Film crews at Trentham Estate as famous face spotted The BBC is now asking for StokeonTrentLive readers to get in touch
The Sentinel Stoke


Tweets about this

vituotavio

Vitor Otávio RT @NewDadNotes: Me: did you hear the news? trump voter: what? Me: masks are now required at Walmart and Target. trump voter: great they… 52 minutes ago

PalmettaB

Palmetta Bacon⭐️⭐️⭐️ @cvpayne Target, Walmart, Sams, Lowe’s, Menards,Kohl’s, CVS, Walgreens, Starbucks, Home Depot, Krogers chain stores… https://t.co/wxwfpVfzBx 1 hour ago

ZAQSBusiness

Business News Money - Which stores require masks? See the full list. Masks required. Publix, Walgreens, Walmart, Sam's Club, Targ… https://t.co/EFeXTpOW33 2 hours ago

Cocomartun

Colm O'Comartun Stores requiring masks: More retailers adding face covering mandates ⁦@50_statenews⁩ https://t.co/xhua81SUSG 3 hours ago

sarahdcady

Just Say No to Nose Magnets 👃🧲 @APBBlue Yep we cannot have local mask orders. The university says masks indoors (unless you're in your private off… https://t.co/7mwsBEouPz 5 hours ago

alkinsjr

Vote Blue 2020 Walmart, Lowe's, Aldi, Target among retailers adding face masks requirements due to COVID-19. See the full list.… https://t.co/Qjs6krylub 6 hours ago

clark4300

Clark RT @TCHS: The nation's largest retailers are now requiring what some states and cities will not-- the use of face masks. Here's a list of t… 6 hours ago

jaredgatzemeyer

Jared 🇺🇸🇳🇴 Anti-maskers at work been telling me they'll be shopping at Hugo's (local grocery chain) since Walmart and Target a… https://t.co/lsZGnZVMEU 8 hours ago