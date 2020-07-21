|
Coronavirus stimulus bill, NFL training, Alex Trebek memoir: 5 things to know Tuesday
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Another stimulus bill is in the works, NFL rookies are scheduled to be in training camp, Publix to require face coverings and more news to start off your Tuesday.
National Football League Professional American football league
NFL and NFLPA continue to work for solutions even as teams begin reporting for training campNumber of preseason games, terms of player opt-outs among major negotiating points that still require joint agreement between league and union.
USATODAY.com
A fall without football a real possibility because of COVID-19 as NFL players, others raise questionsAs COVID-19 cases spike to unprecedented levels in the United States, the possibility of fall without football at all levels is more than a notion.
USATODAY.com
15 Former Redskins Employees Allege S*xual Harassment
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Alex Trebek Canadian-American television personality
Alex Trebek shares health update, says he's 'feeling great'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published
Alex Trebek Reveals Surprise Via Twitter Update
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
Alex Trebek is 'doing well,' says his cancer treatments are 'paying off'Alex Trebek shared some exciting TV news with "Jeopardy!" fans Thursday- and also gave the public an update on his health.
USATODAY.com
Publix Supermarket chain in the southeastern United States
Masks required: Walmart, Target among retailers adding face masks requirements due to COVID-19. See the full list.Publix, Walgreens, Walmart, Sam's Club, Target and CVS are adding mask policies and will soon require shoppers wear masks nationwide.
USATODAY.com
