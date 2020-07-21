Global  
 

Yes, there will be a Prime Day in 2020, Amazon says, without specifying date

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Coronavirus-related disruptions to Amazon's operations delayed the sale. The company did confirm dates for a two-day Prime Day event in India.
