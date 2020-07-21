|
|
|
Yes, there will be a Prime Day in 2020, Amazon says, without specifying date
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Coronavirus-related disruptions to Amazon's operations delayed the sale. The company did confirm dates for a two-day Prime Day event in India.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Knowledge alone is not enough, skill is needed: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day on July 15. The day marks the 5th anniversary of the launch of Skill India Mission. PM Modi said, "Some..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35Published
|
|
NHS angel was able to hug her son after THIRTEEN weeks apart
This is the heart-warming moment a self-isolating NHS angel was able to hug her four-year-old son for the first time after being forced apart for THIRTEEN weeks. Nursing assistant Sinead Gill, 31,..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published
Tweets about this
|