First MLB player to kneel during national anthem applauds Giants, Gabe Kapler for shining light on injustice

Tuesday, 21 July 2020
Bruce Maxwell, first MLB player to kneel during the national anthem, applauds Giants and manager Gabe Kapler for drawing attention to injustice.
Giants players and coaches, including manager Gabe Kapler, take knee during national anthem

 Several San Francisco Giants players and manager Gabe Kapler took a knee during the national anthem before the exhibition game against Oakland.
USATODAY.com

